Vizag citizens turn to panic-buying amid coronavirus scare

With the city’s first positive case of coronavirus coming to the forefront in Vizag, many people in the city have resorted to panic-buying. Many kirana stores and supermarkets across the city have been witnessing excessive purchases, with several customers opting to stock up reserves that would last for the next couple of months.

The primary cause for this frenzy can be attributed to rumour mills stating that the nation would go into lockdown soon. With places of worship, offices and educational institutions being temporarily shut down all over India, citizens of Vizag have started to panic-buy assuming that things could get iffy in the coming days.

A 65-year-old resident of Allipuram in Vizag tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday and is currently undergoing treatment at Chest Hospital. The patient had returned home to Vizag after a trip to Saudi Arabia on 12 March 2020.

Meanwhile, health officials and government authorities have been repeatedly stating that all measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on Thursday, urged citizens to not panic, as all preventive measures are being taken by the authorities concerned. Authorities have called for the citizens to practise good hygiene and restrict themselves from venturing out during this critical time for the state, and the country.

Currently, three patients have tested positive of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh. While this is a call for added preventive measures, A.P. has recorded some of the lowest numbers as compared to all the other states in India at this stage. While panic-buying and stocking up excessively can make one feel in control of the situation, it makes things worse for people who need rations the most. It is wise to only purchase what is necessary for the next couple of weeks, so there is enough to sustain everybody in our community.