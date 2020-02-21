Vizag-based Ora Motors wins national accolades for the fourth consecutive year

Vizag-based dealership company Ora Motors has done the city proud for the fourth consecutive year. The Piaggio dealers have won awards at a national level in three categories in 2020-Highest Volume, Highest Sales of Vespa, and Best Business Health. The awards were handed out by Piaggio Vehicles India CEO, Diego Graffi, at a recently held ceremony at New Delhi’s Grand Hyatt.

Speaking about the achievement exclusively with Yo! Vizag, Ora Motors Founder, and Managing Director, Krishnakanth said, “Ora Motors represented Vizag on a national level, competing with big players from cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. It is a matter of great pride for us to be able to make the city win in spite of facing such tough competition.”

Andhra Pradesh-based Ora Motors competed with 180 dealerships across India. Since its inception in 2012, Ora Motors has sold close to 10,000 units of the premium motor vehicles. The company currently services across 15 branches in Andhra Pradesh, with six in Visakhapatnam and the rest spread out from Srikakulam to Kakinada. Explaining how the rural markets form a major chunk of the sales, Krishnakanth says, “An interesting trend that we have observed is how the rural markets have warmed up to purchasing the premium scooters. A major part of our sales is raked in from these locations.”

When asked about how this works, considering smaller markets aren’t traditionally viable for premium products, the founder explains, “Our secret has been to reach out to the customers where they are – through demos and camps, instead of waiting for them to turn up at our showrooms. Our 30-member sales team is to be credited for this.” Ora Motors also derives strength from its Director, A Jankiram, who has been instrumental in scripting its growth over the years.

Starting out from being one of the first twenty Piaggio dealers in India to winning awards consecutively, Ora Motors has come a long way. The company now targets setting up 50 more branches in the near future.