The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed Visakhapatnam as one of the three IT concept cities in the state. This announcement comes after a recent announcement from the state’s IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy for an international business hub in Vizag. Adding to this visionary idea of the concept cities, the states Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy proposed the development of an IT university in view of the Vizag city prospects as an executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

విశాఖపట్నం, తిరుపతి, అనంతపురంలలో కాన్సెప్ట్‌ సిటీల ఏర్పాటుకు ప్ర‌ణాళిక‌లు సిద్ధం చేయాల‌ని అధికారుల‌ను ఆదేశించారు. వర్క్‌ఫ్రం హోం కాన్సెప్ట్‌ను బలోపేతం చేసే చర్యలు తీసుకోవాల‌న్నారు. ఏపీలో ఏర్పాటయ్యే కంపెనీలకు ప్రతి ఏటా ఇన్సెంటివ్‌లు చెల్లిస్తామ‌న్నారు. 2/2 — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 23, 2021

The aforesaid initiative of an IT concept city from the State government, the IT policy promises to keep the working youth force of Andhra Pradesh as the primary focus. The IT policy was decided at the review meeting held at the Tadepalli camp office of the Chief Minister on Wednesday. Along with the IT policy, the CM also reviewed electronic manufacturing clusters and digital libraries.

Speaking to the officials the Chief Minister said that imparting high-end skills should be the only goal and priority for these institutions. The CM also added that priority and initiatives be given to companies and organizations with international standards that help push this initiative forward.

With the IT concept city and a university on cards, Visakhapatnam is said to be a major hub for employment creation and infrastructure development. Off the various infrastructure development, an international airport is all set to increase the stature of the city and enhance international arrivals.

The AP Chief Minister was ambitious and wished for the best university in the IT sector along with the IT concept cities initiative in Vizag. He added that the university should meet all the international standards and turn a major attraction for modern technology in the country.

Promising an inward development from the deepest pockets of the country, a survey on IT employees at the village level is being conducted. The Chief Minister in futuristic view also promised internet connection and digital libraries at every panchayat and 4000 villages by year-end. As mentioned earlier by the State IT minister, volunteers at the village will help materialize this initiative of a survey of IT employees. Along with the survey at the village level, the state will also conduct a state-level survey of IT employees to make the best of the opportunity.