In the wake of stiff resistance from the public as well as various organisations and people’s representatives, the government has given up the idea of collecting an entry fee from the visitors of Rushikonda Beach in Vizag, the only beach in the State with Blue Flag certification. Clarifying it, State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath has made it clear that no entry fee will be collected.

“The Central government has proposed collection of user charges from the beachgoers. However, the State government has decided to bear all expenses for the maintenance of beaches,” said the Minister. On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) issued a press note stating that the corporation has decided to collect an entry fee for Rushikonda Beach in Vizag, citing the growing maintenance cost.

However, the move has drawn flak from all sections and some organisations like CITU took to the streets to register their protest. Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLA of Visakha North constituency, has come down heavily on the YSRCP government, accusing it of taking anti-people decisions. Strongly opposing the government’s decision, activists of CITU staged a protest at Jagadamba junction.

Addressing the gathering, B Ganga Rao, corporator of the 78th ward, said, “The government is already collecting garbage cess and now plans to collect user charges from beach visitors will burden the common man further.”

