The Indian Navy is primed to showcase an impressive Operational Demonstration – Op-Demo of its warships, submarines, and aircraft on 10 December 2023 at RK Beach. Hosted by the Eastern Naval Command, this event promises a display of prowess and strategic capabilities. In consideration of safety concerns posed by Cyclone Michaung, Navy day celebrations have been rescheduled from 4 December to 10 December. Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Shri Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding prestige to this remarkable event.

The rehearsals for the Navy Day program have been carried out on 8 December 2023. The naval command officers have demonstrated various stunts of the ships and aircraft missiles. RK Beach was buzzing with excitement and enthusiasm, as viewers have seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the display. The rehearsal was attended by the families of Navy officers, Navy school children and other citizens of Vizag.

The Op-Demo is set to exhibit the extraordinary capability and versatility of Indian Naval assets, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and Special Forces. Spectators in Visakhapatnam can anticipate a spectacular showcase featuring maneuvers by ships, submarines, helicopters, various aircraft types, simulated beach assaults by Marine Commandos, Sky Diving, and a captivating band

performance at RK Beach. The climax of the program will be marked by a sunset ceremony and a breath taking ship illumination at anchorage.

On the conclusion of the OP-Demo at RK Beach, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, will host the traditional At Home function at Navy House Visakhapatnam. The Governor, along with several State Government dignitaries, eminent personalities, and Naval personnel, are expected to attend.

As numerous aircrafts will be flying over RK Beach, the Indian navy appeals to the public to cooperate with the guidelines. To ensure the seamless conduct of the display and to prioritize air safety, Naval authorities urge the public and residents to maintain a litter-free beach environment and refrain from bringing food items to the venue.

