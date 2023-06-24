In an interesting development, Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana announced that a movie would be soon made on the recent kidnap of his family members and auditor. He claimed that it would reveal the reality of the kidnap and how the kidnappers mistreated the hostages. MVV, a real-estate kingpin, has previously produced and even acted in a few films out of his love for cinema.

The kidnap has become a controversial topic among political circles, with the opposition terming it a ‘publicity stunt’ while few expressed that MVV’s real-estate rivalries scapegoated his family. Nevertheless, the MP rubbished off these statements and called them insensitive. He stated that he does not share any history with either the prime accused, KV Hemanth Kumar, or the others involved.

On Thursday, the city police arrested five men- Sai, Balaji, Anand, Govardhan, and Chinna Sai- linked to the abduction. Previously, rowdy sheeter Hemanth and Rajesh were identified as the prime accused and arrested. Before announcing that a movie is underway on the kidnap of his family, MP MVV Satyanarayana confirmed that he would be shifting to Hyderabad from Vizag. He clarified his continuation in AP politics and also his contention for the Lok Sabha seat from the city.

