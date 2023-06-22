A week after the kidnap of his family members, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana has officially clarified he would be shifting base to Hyderabad, leaving behind his real-estate empire here. Nevertheless, he underlined that he would continue to carry out his political activities from the state as a member of the YSRCP.

Speaking to the media, the Rajya Sabha member revealed, “The kidnappers physically assaulted my son and wife to extort ransom. I have decided to shift to Hyderabad to save the YSRCP from false allegations.” He added that he would wrap up a few projects in the city before the shift. MVV also commented on the negative remarks by the opposition on his family’s kidnap and said calling it a political conspiracy is insensitive.

Also read: Swami Poornananda, ashram head in Visakhapatnam, arrested for rape of minor girl

The MP lauded the efforts of the Visakhapatnam Police for rescuing his family from the clutches of the accused persons within hours of the kidnap. He stressed that he does not share any history with the A1 Hemanth Kumar, rubbishing all the rumours of a real-estate conflict. A few days ago, the city police revealed that they caught hold of four others linked to the sensational kidnap case.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana did not reveal the exact date or period when he would be shifting his businesses to Hyderabad. Meanwhile, many assume it will happen after the 2024 general elections in the state.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.