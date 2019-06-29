Vizag MP meets Union Minister as Alliance Air looks to shift base from the city

Vizag MP MVV Satyanarayana, on Friday, met Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi and submitted a letter to restart the services of Alliance Air from Visakhapatnam. Given the high demand for air travel between Visakahaptnam and Vijayawada, the YSRCP leader batted for the continual of the services of the aircraft that connects the two cities.

Alliance Air, a subsidiary owned by Air India, had recently announced that it would be shifting the base of ATR72 aircraft from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad from 16 July. It was informed that the aircraft will now operate on the sectors of Hyderabad, Mysuru, Goa, Kochi, and Bengaluru. Furthermore, all the concerned were requested to make necessary arrangements for shifting their resources and giving sufficient notice to the service providers at Visakhapatnam.

An email from the airlines read, “Alliance Air proposes to shift the Vizag base ATR72 aircraft to Hyderabad with effect from 16 July 2019 to operate following sectors: Hyderabad/Mysuru/Hyderabad- Daily, Mysuru/Goa/Mysuru-Daily, Mysuru/Kochi/Mysuru-Daily, Mysuru/Bengaluru/Mysuru-Daily.”

Citing that Visakhapatnam has a world-class international airport, Mr Satyanarayana opined that the aircraft’s base should not be shifted. In his letter, addressed to the Civil Aviation Minister, the Vizag MP mentioned that the services should be continued in order to facilitate the increasing number of passengers travelling to the capital city of Andhra Pradesh.