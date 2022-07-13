Kancharana Surya Narayana, a Vizag-based referee, has been appointed as the manager of the Indian weightlifting team. He will be at the helm of affairs at the upcoming International Youth Men’s and Women’s Weightlifting Championship. The tournament will kick off on 15 July 2022 in Uzbekistan during which Surya Narayana will be managing the Indian team.

Kancharana Surya Nayarana served as a referee at the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games and the Youth Nationals Tournament. The Vizag-based lifter also headed the Andhra Pradesh Weightlifting Association and also as the Vice-President of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF). He held many respectable positions throughout his decorated career apart from being an internationally recognised referee.

The IWF announced Surya Narayana as the manager of the Indian team at a press meet on Tuesday. On this occasion, the district committee members, state federation, and senior weightlifters lauded the Vizag-based lifter for being selected as the manager of the Indian weightlifting team.

