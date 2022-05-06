On Thursday, 5 May 2022, four persons were arrested while transporting a load of ganja in a car, at Jeedimetla, a suburb near Hyderabad. As per the details, the Jagadgirigutta Police of Telangana State received a tip on Wednesday regarding the illegal trafficking of ganja from Vizag. DCP Sandeep and ACP Purushottham of the Balanagar DCP office have informed the media that a whopping 104.69 kgs of ganja worth Rs 35 lakhs was seized from the smugglers.

It was said that Ashish Kumar, a local of Maharashtra, has purchased the ganja from three locals of Vizag. They were identified as K Ravi, K Srinu of Valasavada, Visakhapatnam District, and C Nageswara Rao of Kurupam Market area. Ashish, who lost money in an online business, has decided to step into ganja smuggling for easy money, for which he had contacted suppliers in Vizag. As per the police reports, he had been smuggling the ganja purchased in Vizag to various places in Hyderabad and Maharashtra.

The police have seized the ganja, the car used for transportation, and six mobiles from the accused.

The number of ganja smuggling cases has been on the rise despite the stringent actions taken by the Visakhapatnam Police. Recently, a lorry was seized near East Godavari District with a whopping amount of 340 kgs of ganja. In a similar case, two youngsters were arrested for having possession of ganja on Vizag Beach Road.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.