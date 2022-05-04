Two youngsters have been arrested by the Visakhapatnam Police for having possession of 150 grams of ganja on the beach road. According to the police reports, Ceaser, a narcotics sniffer dog, aggressively barked at the youngsters who were standing by the road with a bike. The panic-stricken youngsters started to run away as the sniffer continued to bark at them. Alerted by the dog, the police promptly chased down the youngsters and questioned them. Upon checking their bike, the police uncovered 150 grams of ganja under the seat.

The youngsters were then arrested by the Visakhapatnam Police and the bike, along with the ganja, were seized. Later, it was found out that the seized bike had a shocking total of 30 pending challans in various offences. Further investigation regarding the suppliers of ganja to these youngsters is on the course.

In a similar yet higher stake case, a whopping 343.5 kgs of ganja was caught by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials in Rolugunta of Buchampeta Village, East Godavari District. During regular vehicle checks, SEB officials SI Rajkumari, KVSS Prasad and the team have uncovered ganja in 10 plastic bags in a van. Upon weighing the ganja bags, it was found to be 343.5 kilograms. The van driver and others present during the incident have fled the scene and SEB has initiated a search for them.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.