Lit Lantern for Culture & Literature Welfare Society, a registered non-profit body, will be organising the inaugural edition of the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest (VJTF) in a bid to emphasise the importance of the theatre arts. Happening on 21 and 22 January 2023, this entertaining affair will be hosted at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Siripuram.

Speaking to the media here in Vizag at the poster launch event, Sandhya Godey, one of the brains behind Lit Lantern, expressed that VJTF aims to enhance exposure to the theatre arts among the kids. Further, she remarked that the event would be a breath of fresh air to the younger ones in a city where entertainment is limited to the beach and movies.

In the past, Lit Latern organised literature fests that saw the participation of renowned authors and storytellers. After a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers are back with the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest, which includes plays, clowns and much more.

Commencing at 10 am on 21 January, Saturday, the event will open with The Adventures of Tara, a play for children aged four and above. An hour-and-a-half workshop by Gillo Repertory Theatre, a Mumbai-based troupe with an experience in over 600 shows, will follow the play. The rest of the schedule will unfold around a play, The Ghost of the Mountains, and a workshop by Birds of a Feather, a Delhi-based professional troupe, up to 7:45 pm. Monica Santos, a famous Spanish clown, will be performing the opening acts of the plays by the said theatre troupes.

The event’s second day will follow an identical schedule, with an added workshop by Monica Santos. Tickets for the plays and workshops have been priced at Rs 150 and Rs 200, respectively, and are available at Tanishq Showroom on VIP Road.

For further queries, contact +91 9866628484, +91 9985122022, or +91 9849117400.

