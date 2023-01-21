When was the last time you witnessed a hilarious clown act or a delightful stage play? Providing wholesome entertainment and promoting the art of theatre, Lit Lantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society has organised the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest (VJTF). The event commenced this morning at the VMRDA Children’s Theatre and saw the participation of the who’s who of the city. Mavuri Venkata Ramana, CMD of CMR Group, Kankatala Mallik, CMD of Kankatala, and others took part in the inaugural session.

The event kicked off on a high with an opening act by renowned Spanish clown Monica Santos and was followed by The Adventure of Tara by Birds of a Feather, a Delhi-based professional troupe. The act by Monica Santos received a thundering response from children and their parents present in the auditorium. Gillo Repertory Theatre, a Mumbai-based theatre group conducted a workshop to close the morning session.

The evening session saw an equally warm and joyous response from students of different schools in the city. After yet another engaging and energising act by Monica, Gillo Repertory Theatre put up a delightful play named The Ghost of Mountains that carried a message to the kids. For the final act of day one of the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest, Birds of a Feather conducted a theatre workshop and enlightened the audiences about the fabric of theatre art.

The second day of the VJTF will commence at 10 am on Sunday and will follow an identical schedule of entertaining plays and fun-filled workshops.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.