The wait is over for the literary enthusiasts in Vizag as the Navayuga Vizag Junior Literary Fest is back for a second stint. After entertaining the young ones last year, the literary event this year will be consisting of 20 speakers, and spanning over 90 sessions in two days (16 and 17 November), VJLF 2019 will cater to the city’s creative thirst. Authors, storytellers and theatre artists, from around the country and abroad, will present their arts and guide young minds to a career in storytelling.

The creative child of Sandhya Godey, Priya Gopalakrishnan and Sonal Sarda, this is the only junior literary fest in the city. It presents a rare opportunity for the children in Vizag to fill their weekend with books and art.

What to expect

The VJLF 2019 will consist of a plethora of renowned storytellers and dramatic artists who will regale the audience with their arts. Some of the biggest names in the Indian authoring circuit, such as Roopa Pai, Paro Anand, and Andaleeb Wajid, will share some tricks of the trade. The Puppetarians, comprising of Sangya Ojha and Hashim Haider, who are famous for their work on Galli Galli Sim Sim, will also entertain the audience and talk about their experience. For the first time, there will also be a poet among the speakers- Aftab Yusuf Shaikh who is known for his collaboration with Karadi Tales titled ‘Letters to Ammi’. Moreover, popular children storytellers like Natasha Sharma, Jeeva Raghunathan, Deepa Kiran, and Nupur Aggarwal will enthral the young kids in the house with their mesmerizing storytelling. Saattvic, who is a notable actor, director, playwright and much more, will share the tale of how drama came into being. Roger Jenkins, a Singaporean storyteller, will take children through the wonderful art of telling a story.

The Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019 will also be hosting 4 book launches-3 of which are by renowned authors while one is authored by the children of Andhra Pradesh. Book-signing sessions will be organised where children can get autographs from their favourite authors. There will be panel discussions, among the speakers on various topics, that all can attend. Workshops on illustrations, storytelling, theatre, poetry, and creative writing will be put up where interested students can go and learn about these arts. Children can find their favourite books at the book fair and buy them at really affordable prices. There will also be recreation activities, and food stalls, for people to have a complete fun experience.

When and Where

Navayuga Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019 will take place on 16, 17 November 2019. Just like last year, Hawa Mahal on Beach Road will play host to the event and be the place where all the children in the city will want to head to.

To know more about VJLF 2019…

For more information on Vizag Junior Literary Fest 2019, visit www.vizaglitfest.com. Registrations for the event will begin in early October.