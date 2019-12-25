Vizag 2004 vs Vizag 2019: Google Earth images that show how the city changed over the years

Google Earth Image of Vizag airport

Gaze up at the night sky from the gentrified city of Visakhapatnam and you’re greeted with a dusty glow of a city metamorphosed into a metropolis. An alluring contrast of the old and new; the city has some remarkable changes takes shape over the years. In fact, a few, who had last seen the city 10-15 years ago, may not even be able to recognise the current scene of Vizag! Here, we take you through a fascinating journey of the city’s images over the years; Google Earth images that showcase how a handful of popular spots in Vizag have transformed over the course of the last 15 years.

Google Earth images of Vizag Airport 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Bheemili 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Daspalla Hills 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Diamond Park 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Gajuwaka 2004-2019

Google Earth images of GITAM 2004-2019

Google Earth images of IT SEZ, Vizag 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Jagadamba Junction 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Madhurawada 2004-2019

Google Earth images of NAD Junction 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Old Jail 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Railway Station 2004-2019

Google Earth images of RK Beach 2004-2019

Google Earth images of RTC Complex 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Rushikonda 2004-2019

Google Earth images of Siripuram 2004-2019

Google Earth images of VIP Road 2004-2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

airportAndhra Pradeshgoogle earthnad junctionvisakhapatnamvizag