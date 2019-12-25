Vizag 2004 vs Vizag 2019: Google Earth images that show how the city changed over the years

Gaze up at the night sky from the gentrified city of Visakhapatnam and you’re greeted with a dusty glow of a city metamorphosed into a metropolis. An alluring contrast of the old and new; the city has some remarkable changes takes shape over the years. In fact, a few, who had last seen the city 10-15 years ago, may not even be able to recognise the current scene of Vizag! Here, we take you through a fascinating journey of the city’s images over the years; Google Earth images that showcase how a handful of popular spots in Vizag have transformed over the course of the last 15 years.
Loading…
Comments