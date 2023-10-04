A young journalist, Reshma Jain from Vizag, has made it to the ‘33 Women Achievers of India’ 2023 edition. The award is conferred by The Indian Achiever’s Club, Mumbai, in association with the Ministry of Women and Children.

Armed with a master’s degree (Master of Journalism and Mass Communication – Gold medallist) from the prestigious Andhra University, Reshma Jain has eight years of thorough experience as a news and feature journalist in various leading media roles. Jain is now the Founder of “Eureka – Pearls of Inspiration”- a platform that brings unheard stories to the fore. Her art of writing has made a tremendous impact in the country, and way forward, she plans to use this skill to make a difference. Apart from her profession as a passionate journalist, Jain is also an avid young speaker and a professional anchor.

Her achievements include a national award for the All-India essay writing event organised by the UN Information Centre for India and Bhutan. She was awarded ‘The Best Journalist in Print Media’ in Andhra Pradesh and ‘The Best Woman Journalist in the City of Destiny’. She has been presented with the Jain Achiever’s Award by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) and has been felicitated by numerous organisations.

Having worked with media companies like the Times of India group and the likes, Jain has carved a niche for herself by being the voice of all those untold stories. She has an excellent linguistic command of English and has a knack for unearthing news stories backed by meticulous research. Adding to her talent, she has strong networking skills across national borders with global connections.

Jain has been a part of a lot of social initiatives and has garnered support wherever possible.

On being recognised among the 33 Women Achievers of India for 2023, Reshma Jain from Vizag said, “I feel thrilled, elated, and overwhelmed. I believe there is still a long way to go, but this recognition certainly makes me feel grateful. I would like to thank my family, friends, and well-wishers who have always believed in me.”

