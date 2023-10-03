How many times have we heard stories of engineers who transcended the borders of technical expertise to embark on a path that had little to do with their qualifications? From breaking the shackles of mainstream career options to embracing their talents, these adventurous individuals often find the limelight for their journey braving the odds. Similar is the story of RJ Farhat, the new voice at Radio Mirchi Vizag, a computer science graduate from GITAM and a certified cosmetology practitioner.

Interacting with Yo! Vizag, Farhat shared her excitement over being launched as the morning show RJ of 98.3 Mirchi from 7 AM to 12 PM. An avid singer, the 25-year-old looks forward to bringing much more than chirpy interactions to the plate. “I want to be the RJ with whom my listeners can have a rejuvenating conversation. I’d love to patiently listen to their stories and be that morning stressbuster,” Farhat enthusiastically expressed.

Having been introduced to Mirchi as a guest for an award-winning composition at the Indian Film Project 2021, Farhat soon associated with the radio channel. Her prowess in classical and contemporary singing also made her sing a few festive songs for Mirchi. While contemplating a cosmetology clinic, the opportunity of a full-time RJ knocked on her door, which she warmly accepted.

Sharing details about her educational background, Farhat said, “Despite graduating with a B.Tech in Computer Science degree, I ventured into cosmetology, which led me to take up a course in Mumbai.” Pursuing an MBA in Human Resource Management, the RJ exemplifies dedication and says, “Being passionate in multiple fields is no rocket science.” With immense support from her parents, Farhat’s shift in career streams was a hassle-free affair bolstered by her undying love for singing. The RJ also donned the hat of a playback and chorus singer after a music director stumbled upon her skill on social media.

Starting on 5 October, RJ Farhat looks forward to enthraling the listeners of Radio Mirchi Vizag between 7 AM and 12 PM, Monday to Saturday.

