As we enter the month of Christmas, the merry festivities are all set to kick off on a funny note for the Vizagites, with one of the biggest names in the Indian stand-up comedy circuit gearing up to enthral us. Kenneth Sebastian, dearly called Kenny by his admirers, is getting ready to tickle Vizag with his upcoming stand-up comedy show on 2 and 3 December 2022.

Powered by Nodwin Gaming, the show is being presented by the Amravati Comedy Club (ACC), South India’s biggest and first official stand-up comedy producer. Kenny will flaunt his comic prowess through his special act- Professor of Tomfoolery, at the Mother Teresa Auditorium, GITAM (Deemed to be University).

His appearances in Vizag on 2 and 3 December will mark the sixth destination in the first leg of his tour across major cities such as Hyderabad, Nagpur, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, and others. Kenny Sebastian last performed a stand-up comedy show in Vizag in 2019, which was also produced by ACC, and the upcoming show will mark his third visit to the City of Destiny.

Tickets for this show are available on PayTM Insider or PayTM app. The seating will commence at 6:30 pm on the day of the event and will be followed by opening acts by well-known faces. Contact the Amravati Comedy Club at @acc_comedy on Instagram for further information regarding bookings.

