Addressing the press meet organised at the Police Commissionerate on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police, Gautam Sawang, appreciated the Vizag police for cutting down the crime rate by 50% in the city. The DGP mentioned that the Spandana programme in Vizag has been receiving a good response. He stated that many people, with women making up for 52% of them, have been approaching the police station to register their grievances.

Earlier in the day, the top cop, along with Vizag Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, launched the Road Safety Volunteer Programme in the city. The initiative is aimed at providing first aid treatment to accident victims before transferring them to a hospital. For the same, about 500 traffic police personnel have been trained in first aid practices. Acting as volunteers in the case of a road accident, this trained personnel will be able to administer first aid to the victim before help arrives at the scene.

Informing that the number of vehicles in the city has been on the rise, Mr. Sawang said that several studies were being made to tackle the traffic issues prevalent in Vizag. The DGP further added that plans are afoot to set up a tourist police station and a green corridor for ambulances in Vizag.

Recognising the efforts of Vizag police in busting a few sensational cases of late, Gautam Sawang also said that the city’s cybercrime unit is well-equipped to tackle to rise of the online crime rate too.