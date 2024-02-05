Vizag City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IPS and Nagendra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, have conducted raids based on credible information. There is information that an unauthorized check post in Vizag is involved in illegal transportation of gold.

The incident took place on February 3, 2024, in the jurisdiction of Anandapuram Police Station near Bhimili Cross Road, Visakhapatnam City. In connection with this, Mr. Trinath Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Task Force Police Station, along with Malleshwar Rao, Inspector of Police, Task Force, and other police officials conducted a raid and apprehended two individuals.

The Police officials seized 7 gold biscuits (total 815 grams), cash of 2,000/-, a silver bracelet, and 2 mobile phones. The case is under investigation, and appropriate actions have been taken, including informing the SHO of Anandapuram Police Station for further proceedings.

The seized gold, cash, and other items will be held as evidence during the ongoing investigation. The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated to gather more information about the source and destination of the seized items. The Vizag police are determined to unravel the entire network involved in this illegal gold operation and take necessary legal actions against those responsible.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.