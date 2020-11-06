The prevailing COVID-19 situation has called for stringent implementation of safety norms everywhere, more so at places like offices, restaurants, and theatres. Talking about restaurants, temperature checks, sanitizer stands, and physically spaced tables have met the sight at most of the places. While the focus has mainly shifted to the COVID-related precautions, the glaring concern of food quality seemed to have taken the back seat briefly. However, the latest case of stale meat being seized from a well-known restaurant in Vizag has once again raised concerns amid citizens. In wake of the incident, we interacted with a few citizens of Vizag to know their opinion on the food safety standards followed at restaurants in the city. Here’s what they had to say.

Swarna K, a homemaker in the city, says, “It is shocking to know that even well-renowned brands are violating the food safety norms. Managements of restaurants shouldn’t forget the fact that people are braving these challenging times and venturing out to dine at their place, trusting them to serve quality food. Therefore, taking people’s health for granted would be a grave sin. It is high time that restaurants follow the guidelines diligently. Frequent instances of raids discovering unfortunate truths will only discourage people from visiting restaurants.”

Akhil D, a student in Vizag, says restaurants serving stale food should be penalised heavily. “We are amid a global pandemic and the last thing we want is to fall sick due to the consumption of rotten and adulterated food. Food safety officials must keep a constant eye on the quality of food being prepared at restaurants and severe action must be taken against those found guilty of violating the norms,” he says.

“While a few restaurants in the city are failing to meet the expectations in terms of the quality of food, there also exist those that are taking great care when it comes to ensuring hygienic kitchens and safe food. It is important that citizens are aware of such places and pick their restaurants wisely,” Rashmi, a city-based entrepreneur shares.

“Officials cracking the whip on restaurants for not serving quality is undoubtedly the need of the hour. However, I wish the road-side vendors do not go unchecked. Those uncovered heaps of bajjis and unclean chaat bhandars definitely need to come under the scanner. What’s even more alarming is the number of people who flock to these road-side stalls,” Appalaraju P says.

