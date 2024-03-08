Dr D Ragunatha Rao, the Founder and Director of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Vizag, was awarded the prestigious Dr B C Roy National Award for his significant contributions to the field of medicine. The honor was bestowed upon him during the Platinum Jubilee Valedictory Celebrations of Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada.

Governor of Mizoram, Kambhampati Hari Babu, presented the award and commended Dr Ragunatha Rao for his exceptional achievements and unwavering dedication to advancing cancer research and healthcare. Dr Ragunatha Rao, an alumnus of Andhra Loyola College, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and credited the educational foundation provided by the college for his success.

Highlighting the crucial role of education in shaping individuals and fostering a sense of responsibility towards society, Dr. Ragunatha Rao emphasized the significance of his alma mater in his professional journey. The Dr B C Roy National Award serves as a testament to his remarkable contributions in the field of medicine and cancer research.

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Vizag provides services in Medical Oncology, Paediatric Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Critical Care, Anaesthesiology, Radiodiagnosis, Psycho-oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Preventive Oncology, as well as ancillary services like Medical Social Work (MSW) and Rehabilitation Services. In 2017 they collaborated with Stanford University for oncology and palliative care.

