A new terminal has been launched at the Vizag International Airport on 22 June 2022. The terminal was built by the Airport Authority of India at a cost of 60 crores. The new terminal in Vizag Airport which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic is now ready for operations for international flights according to the officials.

The new building can now seat more than double the passengers currently operating from existing buildings and help in a smooth flow of passengers both in domestic and international terminals. On a trial basis, the terminal will now be open for immediate use for commercial operations. Two new baggage handling belts and 4 additional departure gates have also been added. The terminal also has a new N5 taxi track which will pave way for additional parking bays. The total area is now upgraded to 30,000 sqm from 20,000 sqm.

According to the airport authority, the new terminal shall only cater to international passengers while the old ones will be dedicated to domestic passengers. “The new terminal building has six parking bays and three aero-bridges. Six more are already operational, it will facilitate parking of 12 planes at a time. In one hour, 12 flights can land and take off, handling over 3,000 passengers at the airport. The expansion of the terminal building is expected to take care of that load and the extra space will help ensure social distancing,” said Chief Executive, PLK Murthy.

Authorities expect to increase the passenger traffic in Vizag Airport with these new facilities for international flights. The airport handled a peak of 2.85 million passengers pre-pandemic. Member of Parliament, MVV Satyanarayana along with APD Srinivas along with Airport Advisory committee members K KumarRaja, DS Varma, and O Naresh Kumar reviewed the progress of the new Terminal building.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.