Cricket fever is on the rise in Vizag as the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium gears up to host the much-anticipated India-Australia T20 match on 23 November 2023. The organising committee held a meeting at the stadium on Tuesday, 17 October, to discuss and plan for this much-anticipated encounter.

Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) Secretary SR Gopinath Reddy expressed their commitment to ensure foolproof arrangements for the successful conduct of this high-profile match. “The BCCI has allocated this prestigious India-Australia clash to our stadium, continuing our excellent track record of hosting matches. We are keen to maintain this reputation, and the BCCI is ready to allot even more matches to Vizag,” he stated.

One of the key decisions awaiting the committee is ticket pricing for the event. The ACA secretary, in a statement to the media, acknowledged the challenges cricket enthusiasts face in obtaining tickets and assured that extra measures would be taken to ensure a smooth ticket sale process, with a focus on common spectators.

The organising committee for the India-Australia T20 match comprises Vizag Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS and City Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar IPS among others. Stating that the dates for ticket sales will be announced soon, the committee announced its plans to set up a match screening within the city for 10,000 fans.

