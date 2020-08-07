Coronavirus cases continued to surge in Vizag as 852 more individuals tested positive in the past 24 hours. The district tally has now moved closer to the 18,000-mark as new cases took the total number to 17,946. Of the new cases, 145 were detected via VRDL+Truenat+NACO tests collectively while 707 cases were detected via the Rapid Antigen Testing. As per Dr PV Sudhakar, Vizag district currently accounts for 8054 active coronavirus cases, 9771 discharges and 121 deaths, inclusive of five new casualties.

Kailash Colony, Kravel Nagar, Krishnarayapuram, Laxmi Nagar H Block, Laxmi Nagar F Block, LIC Colony Pappayyarajupalem, LIG Layout Simhapuricolony, Marichetla Peta, MIG Layout, Nandamurinagar, Narasimha Nagar, Neelima Apartments, Nethaji Street, Padmavathi Nagar, Pallinarayanapuram, Sujatha Nagar, PF Colony, Praksh Nagar, Purushottapuram, Prahalladapuram, Doggavanipalem, Ramakrishna Nagar, Ramalayam, Venkatapuram, RRV Puram, SC Colony Baji Jn, Sai Durganagar have been notified as the 26 new containment clusters. Visakhapatnam, as on Friday evening, reported 134 very active clusters, 279 active clusters, 438 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

The coronavirus tally in Andhra Pradesh breached the 2-lakh mark with the state registering 10171 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours. Of the total 204065 cases, 84654 are active. While 11,7569 patients have been discharged so far, the death stands at 1842.

Meanwhile the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in India climbed to a new high of nearly 68%. Fatality rate went down to 2.05%. The total recoveries have jumped to 13,78,105 with recovery of 49,769 patients in the last 24 hours. As per the Minister of Health and Family Welfare India tested more than 6 lakh samples in 24 hours.

While the cumulative testing rose from 1.2 crore on 14th July 2020 to 2.2 crore on 6th August 2020, the positivity rate has seen a rise from 7.5% to 8.87% in the same period. Although higher number of tests will push the positivity rate initially, but as the Delhi experience has amply shown, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, tracking and timely clinical management, a note from the MoHFW stated.