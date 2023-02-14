The lands of India are blessed with a plethora of magnificent locations, both natural and man-made. Among the natural wonders is the long list of beaches and rivers. Although the beauty of these water bodies is unparalleled, some beaches and rivers possess crystal clear water, making them further unique and hard to fathom. We have curated a list of some such fascinating beaches and rivers in India which have crystal clear waters.

Here is the list of beaches and rivers in India that have crystal clear waters.

Marari Beach

Located in the Alappuzha District of Kerala, it is an hour’s drive away from Kochi. Marari Beach is renowned to be one of the cleanest coasts in Kerala. The white sand of the pristine beach is decorated with several coconut trees. The combination of clear waters, white sand, and greenery this beach offers is truly a sight to behold. Being located far aware from the hustle and bustle of the city, a visit to Marari Beach is all the more enjoyable and soothing.

Chandrabhaga Beach

Located 5 km from Konark Bus Station, Puri District, Odisha, this beach is also known as Konark Beach. It is marked to be one of the most distinct beaches along the east coast and is a popular name among tourists and locals. According to the legends, Sambha, son of Lord Krishna, prayed here to the Sun God, through which he got rid of leprosy. It is also where the International Sand Arts Festival is held and is the first beach in India to get the coveted blue flag certification.

Dhanushkodi Beach

This breathtaking beach lies on the tip of Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu. If the myths are to be believed, the sandy beach shore seen from Dhanushkodi is the place where the mythical Ram Setu starts. Apart from having a rich history and alluring myths, the beauty of this place is truly unmatched. The sight of the vast blue sea is sure to take one’s breath away.

Umngot River

Located 100 km from Shillong, Meghalaya, this river is esteemed to be one of the cleanest in India. The river is so clear that when a boat floats over the waters, it creates an illusion of floating in the air. The river is shrouded with lush greenery, creating a peaceful ambience for visitors.

Teesta River

This pristine river originates from the Himalayas and enters the Bay of Bengal after flowing through several states. The crystal clear waters and the phenomenal landscapes surrounding the river are a sight to behold. One can witness the beauty of this river from the Coronation Bridge and the Teesta Bridge. A glimpse of this river while visiting Darjeeling can make a trip unforgettable.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.