Vishal Gunni, who has been posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, Visakhapatnam range, assumed office on Monday.

In the recent reshuffle of IPS officers, Vishal Gunni, who was the DCP (law and order) of Vijayawada, was transferred to Visakhapatnam on promotion as DIG.

The officer, who belongs to the 2010 IPS batch, had served as ASP of Narsipatnam sub-division between 2013 and 2015 and later as the OSD in Visakhapatnam rural district.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, Vishal Gunni said he would lay special focus on areas like Paderu and Manyam. “Similarly, I will pay special attention to curb the ganja smuggling in the range,” said the DIG. He further said that all wings in the department would be strengthened to ensure justice for those who approach the police.

Stating that he would always be available to the people, Vishal Gunni appealed to the media to double-check the facts before the news got published.

Earlier, SPs, officials and other staff members in the range met and greeted the newly posted official.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

