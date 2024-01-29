In a series of ganja raids On 28 January 2023 in Vizag, Task Force Police raided a vehicle illegally transporting ganja in Gopalapatnam. According to reports, three men belonging to a tribal community were transporting ganja in a Bolero Vehicle from Munchigiputta. Upon raiding the vehicle, the Task Force Police seized 31 KG of ganja and two cellphones. The police also took the van drivers and the tribal men into custody, and further investigation is underway at Gopalapatnam Police Station.

In similar news, The Government Railway Police have arrested a man illegally transporting ganja at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Sunday. According to reports, the Government Railway Police inspected the Railway Station under the direction of the Government Railway Police Inspector. Eight kilograms of Ganja were found with a man who is originally from Bihar. The Police arrested the man and produced him before the court for remand.

The police are diligently conducting ganja raids in different parts of Vizag, monitoring all illegal activities. Drunk and Drive tests are also being conducted daily, by the police in busy areas of the city. The City police are encouraging the public to report any suspicious or illicit activities in their areas to the police through WhatsApp at 9493336633 or the Police Help Line 112.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.