In a tragic incident, a Visakhapatnam youngster died after he drowned in the Crater Lake in the United States. The deceased, identified as N Sumedh (27), was pursuing a Masters degree in Robotics Oregon State University. His father is a senior executive in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd in the city.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday when Sumedh reportedly jumped from a seven-meter high cliff Crater Lake National Park. With the friends not able to spot him for a while, they alerted the local police who traced the body during the early hours of Tuesday and informed Sumedh’s family in Visakhapatnam. Sumedh’s friends and relatives in the US are reportedly trying to send his body to India by the weekend, after completing all the necessary formalities.

The 27-year-old, who had graduated from NIT Warangal, worked in Bengaluru before leaving for higher studies a year ago.

A few months ago, in a similar tragedy, a software engineer from Visakhapatnam passed away after drowning in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey in the United States. The mishap took place when Avinash Kuna (30) dived off the boat to enjoy a swim in the lake and was entangled in the underwater weed. It may be noted that Avinash’s father too works at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.