A software engineer from Visakhapatnam drowned in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey in the United States after diving in for a swim from a rented pontoon boat. The police identified the deceased as Avinash Kuna (30), who had gone to the US five years ago to pursue his higher studies.

Reportedly, the incident had taken place 2 days after Avinash’s birthday celebrations on 28 May. As per the information provided by the victim’s friends and relatives, Avinash was very much into boating and even had a license for it. Reportedly, the software engineer, from Visakhapatnam, invited eight of his friends to go on a joyride on the Hopatcong Lake.

However, things turned tragic when Avinash dived off the boat to enjoy a swim in the lake. Even though the lake was only 6 to 7 feet deep, it had a growth of weed of upto 3 feet and ended up entangling Avinash, preventing him from resurfacing. The body was eventually found after the New Jersey police launched a search operation.

Avinash worked at UPS Technology Centre in Parsippany in the United States while his father K. Venkata Rao works as a senior foreman at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.