Here’s why a lane in Visakhapatnam is flocked by parrots every evening

A beautiful sight greets the eyes every evening at 4 pm in one of the lanes of the busy and bustling Dwarakanagar region in Visakhapatnam. Since the past seven to eight years, a group of over fifty parrots flies in to perch on the coconut trees in the street. After half an hour of chit chatting, these birds come on to the terrace of B Radhakrishna, where a feast awaits them. Foxtail millets, sorghum, and other grains are laid out on the terrace to feed them.

“It’s quite a sight to see the habits of these birds every evening”, shares Radhakrishna, adding how at times squirrels join in the feast too. “When the squirrels come, the birds just perch on the wall waiting for them to finish”, he adds with a smile. Pigeons, sparrows, and other birds join in too, but the most regular everyday visitors are the parrots and pigeons.

Whatever be the season, these birds come and go every evening. Their schedule is fixed and followed regularly. Bowls of water for the birds is laid out to, in order to quench their thirst, especially in summer. And as the rising quantity of dust and pollution in Visakhapatnam continues to be a cause of concern, it is sights such as these that bring joy to the heart.

As 5 June marks the World Environment Day, it is our fond hope that the tribe of our winged friends improve. And we can only wish that the numbers of humans who show care and concern increase.