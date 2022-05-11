The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam is all set to host its first offline summer camp for kids this May. With an aim to create awareness regarding the importance of conservation from a young age, the zoo will be conducting a summer camp for kids between the age groups of 5-18.

The IGZP Public Relations Officer, TCHV Ramana said the zoo plans to conduct these summer camps through which kids can be educated about the importance of conservation and bring more awareness around wild animals. The idea was first slated in 2021 but was conducted online due to the pandemic induced lockdowns.

This year the summer camp will be conducted in two batches. The first batch for age groups 5-11 will begin on 23 May for a period of 5 days and the second batch for the age groups 12-18 will begin on 29 May for a period of 5 days. The zoo is offering this summer camp at a nominal fee of ₹500.

This interactive offline summer camp in Visakhapatnam will teach students the importance of nature. Wildlife conservation and how the animals are managed at zoos will also be topics of importance. Students will also be taught about butterflies and their rearing, veterinary care of animals, and management and behavioural studies of animals.

