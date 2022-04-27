Summer is here and kids cannot hold their excitement about the long summer vacation. It is that time of the year which children look forward to the most to watch their favourite cartoons all day long and play with their friends. But to engage them in an entertaining as well as a productive way, summer camps are one of the best options available. Summer camps are places that facilitate the holistic development of children. Not just the activities, but these camps also give them new friends to have fun with. We have curated a list of summer camps that are being organised in Vizag where you can register your kids during their vacation.

Here is a list of summer camps for kids in Vizag.

YMCA Summer Camp

The Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA), Vizag, is all set to enthral kids of the age group 5-17 years with as many as 18 activities in this year’s summer camp. The camp commenced on 26 April 2022 and will take place till 31 May 2022. During this month-long camp, kids can avail the opportunity to be trained by experts in sports, art and craft, and various other entertaining and educational activities. Some of the sports included in the camp are cricket, basketball, lawn tennis, and badminton. A self-defence camp is also being conducted for the female participants by trained professionals in the field. For all the arts and crafts enthusiasts, drawing, painting, and calligraphy sessions will be organised at the YMCA summer camp. The basic registration fee for the camp is Rs 295 and each of the 18 activities will have separate registration fees. These activities will begin at 6 am in the morning and go on till 8 pm in the evening. Each activity will have an exclusive time slot.

For more information, contact +91 99080 77979

Book Magic Library & More

Book Magic Library, opposite Vizag Drive-In in Lawson’s Bay Colony, is organising a summer workshop from 2 May to 27 May. With activities such as fun-do science, fun craft workshop, chess classes, and values & life skills classes, Book Magic is gearing up to take the kids on an educational-cum-fun ride this summer. Being a totally indoor based camp, the parents don’t have any reason to worry about the summer heat. Starting at 10 am in the morning, the activities will take place till 6 pm in the morning. Each activity will have sessions ranging from 1 to 2 hours and the registration fees will vary depending on the activity.

For more information, contact +91 85200 05444

Divine Touch Kids

Located at Daspalla Hills, Divine Touch Kids summer camp is commencing on 2 May and will go on till 18 May. The activities will start at 9 am every day and end at 12 pm. For a registration fee of Rs 5,000, the camp offers engaging activities such as storytelling, fun games, art and craft, cooking classes, sloka chanting, and more. The camp included both indoor and outdoor activities for kids above the age of 3 years.

For more information, contact +91 91005 56290

Wonder Kids

Wonder Kids is a kindergarten located in Sector-3, MVP Colony. The summer camp is set to take place from 2 May to 31 May. Yoga, art and craft, general knowledge, singing, and dancing are some of the activities that will be conducted at this camp. The registration fee is Rs 2,800 and the timings are 9 am to 12 pm. Kids of the age group 3 and a half to 12 years can attend the camp.

For more information, contact +91 91791 70498

