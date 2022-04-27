On the morning of 27 April 2022, three locals of Uttar Pradesh, including a woman, were arrested by the Araku Valley Police for smuggling 22 kgs of ganja. As per the police reports, the trio from UP had reached Vizag by train a few days ago and headed out to Araku in the Alluri Sitharamaraju District. Posing as tourists, they have met ganja suppliers in the agency areas, near the Andhra-Odisha border, and purchased 22 kgs of the illegal substance. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Ali, Junaid, and Anam Ansari.

The police officials noticed their suspicious behaviour near RTC Complex on Wednesday morning. Upon feeling suspicious, the police checked their luggage bags and uncovered the hidden ganja they were smuggling to Uttar Pradesh from Araku. When questioned, the accused revealed that they were trying to make easy money by selling the ganja. A case has been filed at the Araku Valley Police Station under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act.

The accused were produced at the Chodavaram court and sent to remand. A further investigation regarding the source of the ganja and the suppliers to the accused is being conducted by the Araku Valley Police.

