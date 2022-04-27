Are you a worrying parent that your kid is whiling away his or her time during summer vacation? Fret not, something fun and productive is right around the corner. If you are not sure which hobby to pick up, check out these summer swimming classes in Vizag. Whether a beginner or a professional, utilise these places in Vizag that organise swimming classes during the summer. So splash away this summer with your newly acquired skills.

Here is a list of places where your kids can take up swimming classes in Vizag during the summer.

#1 The Park

This is a star hotel with a hygienic and vast swimming pool. Located on the RK Beach road, this is a popular hotel with access to the beach that conducts many activities and events. There are summer swimming classes in two batches which started on 18 April 2022. They have trained coaches for the classes charging a monthly fee of 7,500 including taxes. For further details connect with the contact numbers given above. This summer, do not while away your time.

#2 Novotel

This is also a star hotel with an impressive infinity pool. Another unique feature is that all the rooms have a sea view in this hotel. Located right behind Varun Inox, this beach-facing hotel is a landmark. The classes have started from 17 April 2022 onwards in 2 batches per day. Beat the summer heat with these swimming classes.

#3 RR Aqua Sports

Located beside the Railway cricket stadium, is the outdoor swimming pool which has coaching from beginner to advanced levels. Different styles of strokes in swimming can be perfected here. Especially for summer, they have a two-week programme in five batches starting from 25 April 2022 up to 23 April 2022. Make your summer productive this year. For further details contact +91 9483542978 or 0891 999999.

#4 Vaisakhi Sports Complex

This is a skating arena cum outdoor swimming pool complex located in Muralinagar. They have separate batches for men and women. The timings for the ladies’ batch are from 7 pm to 8 pm. They also have changing rooms and shower rooms. This is a community pool and the fee charged is very minimal. For further details contact +91 7680051555.

#5 Aqua Sports Complex

This a swimming pool area for amateurs as well as professionals. Situated in Pandurangapuram, this pool is open from 6 am to 7 pm. A reasonable fee is charged to provide access to the pool. For further details about the summer swimming classes contact 0891-2567413. Check out this swimming pool this summer and who knows you might be the next Michael Phelps.

