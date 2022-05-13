Every year, the second Saturday of May is globally observed as World Migratory Bird Day. This day signifies the importance of the conservation of migratory birds and the need to protect their habitats. ‘Light Pollution’ has been chosen as the theme for the World Migratory Bird Day 2022, to address the issue of the effects of excessive artificial light on aerial creatures. In line with this motive, the Visakhapatnam Zoo authorities will be organizing a birdwatching session at the IGZP on 14 May i.e Saturday.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Visakhapatnam Zoo, TCHV Ramana, has informed that a birdwatching session will be conducted at the Visakhapatnam Zoo on 14 May between 6 am and 8 am. “The Visakhapatnam Zoo is home to several migratory bird species, which can be seen during the early hours every day”, said the PRO. Birdwatching aficionado, Vivek Rathod, will be guiding the participants during the tour, explaining about various birds present there.

An online webinar will be conducted by the IGZP authorities from 3 pm to 4 pm. The webinar will have discussions and talks about various interesting topics related to bird migration. B Raja from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, and U Janardhan, a member of the birdwatchers association, will be the speakers during the webinar. The session will be live on the YouTube channel of Visakhapatnam Zoo (channel name: IGZP Vizag).

