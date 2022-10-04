The port city of Visakhapatnam has been witnessing continuous drizzles since Saturday but hasn’t seen heavy rain despite seeming like it would. According to Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, aka B Sai Praneeth, the city will continue to experience similar conditions over the next few days, including the surrounding areas such as Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Anakapalli. Starting from 5 October 2022, which happens to be Dussehra, Visakhapatnam is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain for the next three days due to a low-pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal.

Also read: Goddess of Vizag temple gets 8 crores worth gold and cash offering for Navaratri

Earlier today, the Weatherman shared through his Instagram handle that the city will experience continuous drizzles throughout Tuesday. The Hanumanthuwaka and Old Dairy Farm junctions were seen busy this morning as many hoarded the meat markets for tomorrow’s festival despite the rainfall. Several major junctions witnessed long traffic lines due to clogged rainwater.

In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, the weather blogger said, “The rains will intensify from tomorrow as the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is inching closer towards the coast.” In an earlier article, he mentioned that the monsoon usually strengthens in Vizag during October.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more weather updates.