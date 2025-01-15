Visakhapatnam came alive with the spirit of Sankranti as festive celebrations filled the city between 13 and 15 January 2025. The Maha Sankranti Sambaralu, organized by former Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao, transformed the Andhra University Engineering Grounds into a scene reminiscent of rural Andhra Pradesh. The event, held from January 12 to 15, 2025, aimed to give city residents a taste of traditional village life.

The grounds featured an array of traditional decorations, including thatched houses, an ancient well, Sankranti-themed rangoli (muggulu), bullock carts, and farm animals placed near the well. These elements created an authentic village-like ambiance that captivated visitors. Folk performances, including Kolatam (a traditional dance), added to the festive spirit.

Over 50 women participated in a vibrant rangoli competition as part of the celebrations. City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi inaugurated the event as the chief guest, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Residents expressed their delight at the unique setup, which allowed them to experience the joy of Sankranti without leaving the city. “It’s wonderful to see a village atmosphere recreated in the heart of the city. It brings great happiness, especially for those who cannot visit their hometowns during the festival,” said one of the attendees. Families flocked to the grounds, enjoying the festive decorations and capturing memories through photographs.

Meanwhile, the Sankranti festivities in Visakhapatnam extended to RK Beach, where the Marwari Yuva Manch hosted a lively Kite Festival. The event attracted participants from across the city, including tourists and residents from other states. The beach was a riot of colors as children and adults flew a variety of kites. Fun games and food stalls added to the excitement, making it a perfect family outing.

