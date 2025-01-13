Symbolising the burning of negativity and discarding the old, bonfires (Bhogi mantalu) in the streets of the City of Destiny, Visakhapatnam, in the early hours of 13 January marked the beginning of the four-day Sankranti festivities.

People, particularly youth and children, were seen lighting the ‘Bhogi manta’ in front of their houses by collecting tree branches, wooden logs and old furniture, while women indulged in drawing colourful rangoli.

The celebrations began on a colourful note at the TDP office on Sunday night with lighting of the bonfire. Party district president Gandi Babji and others took part in the event in traditional dresses.

At Jagadamba junction, Vizag South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas lit the bonfire after performing puja. People from the surrounding areas and leaders of Alliance parties participated in it with great enthusiasm.

Adding glitter to the festivities, rangoli completions marked the occasion all over the city. Women in large numbers are taking part in the competitions with much enthusiasm showcasing their artistic skills.

Over 50 women participated in the rangoli contest held as part of the ‘Maha Sankranti sambaralu’ being organised by former Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao at AU Engineering College Grounds. City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi attended the inaugural event as the chief guest.

In the Visakhapatnam South constituency, rangoli competitions were held on a big scale drawing the attention of people. The stretch between Kotha Road to Kanakamahalaksmi temple turned colourful with women competing with one another to make their rangoli more attractive.

Constituency MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas gave away prizes to over 375 participants in the contest and lauded them for their talent in drawing ‘muggulu’ colourfully.

Amid joy and fun, the four-day festivities of the Sankranti season in Visakhapatnam will continue till Mukkanuma 16 January.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu