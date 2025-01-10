Marking the bountiful harvest and gratitude, Sankrati is a celebration of hope and togetherness. As the golden sun journeys to Makara Rashi, it ushers in the days of warmth and renewal. Skies filled with vibrant kites, flickering flames of Bhogi Mantalu, and a village-like atmosphere mark the auspicious celebrations of Sankranti in Visakhapatnam. With that, here is a list of things that you can do to make the most of your Sankranti in Visakhapatnam!

Step into the Rural Bliss at GVL Sankranti Sambaralu

Creating a rural atmosphere with village-like houses, a well, decorated bulls, rangoli, Puli Veshalu, Thappetagullu and Dimsa dance, this year too, Andhra University is going to experience a unique Sankranti celebration. The four-day event by VVL Narasimha Rao and his team will have many cultural and folk activities to keep you and your family entertained!

Soar High at RK Beach Kite Festival

If you want to witness a colourful sky during this festival, visit RK Beach. Every year, on the occasion of Makar Sankrathi, families gather at RK Beach, Kailasagiri and Rushikonda to indulge in kite flying. The local vendors’ vibrant designed kites make the celebrations more exciting!

Let Go of Bitter Memories with Bhogi Mantalu

Marking the beginning of Pongal, many localities in Visakhapatnam arrange Bhogi Mantalu during the early morning of festival. The fire signifies letting go of the old and embracing new and good memories. (A good opportunity to burn down your toxic relationship memories!).

Lose Yourself in the Melodies of Haridasu

Every year, Haridasas, the devotees of Vishnu or Krishna, wander the streets of Visakhapatnam with their unique attires and instrumental tambura to mesmerise people with their devotional and melodious hari kathas! Don’t forget to listen to their soulful stories that beautifully bring the Sankranti spirit home.

The Big Screen Showdown in Theatres

It’s Sankrati, which means, it’s time to compare your favourite star’s movie! Hit the theatres to experience the loud cheers and paper confetti shower! And to entertain this Sankrati three big heroes movies are hitting the big screen, Venky mama’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam, Global star Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balayya Babu’s Daaku Maharaaj. Which one do you think is going to make big among these three?

As this is a homecoming festival, don’t forget to celebrate it with your beloved family and friends! What are some other things you think people in Visakhapatnam do to enjoy Sankranti? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

