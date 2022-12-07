The Telugu Thalli Flyover in Visakhapatnam witnessed two unfortunate bike accidents on Tuesday, 6 December 2022. While one of the incidents occurred during the early hours, the second accident took place during the evening.

Also read: Rag picker bludgeons daily wage worker near Satyam Junction

The police identified the victims as Neelam Jagadish (19) and Chindhada Surya Balasubramanyam (25). In one of the bike accidents on Telugu Thalli Flyover, Balasubramanyam, a native of Rajahmundry, was travelling towards the Visakhapatnam Railway Station at 4 am with his friend. The two-wheeler reportedly skidded, resulting in severe wounds. Despite being taken to the KGH immediately, the victim succumbed to injuries.

N Jagadish, a resident of Kancharapalem, was travelling home when he hit a flower pot on the divider. The victim succumbed to a severe head injury and was later taken for a post-mortem. The police believe over-speeding was the reason behind this accident.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.