On Saturday night, 3 December 2022, a horrific murder took place near the Satyam Junction in Visakhapatnam. The City Police identified the murder victim as Chikkuri Chandrasekhar (30), a native of Vizianagaram District. According to the police reports, a petty spat over alcohol and money led to this tragic incident.

Chandrasekhar had shifted to Visakhapatnam a while ago in search of employment and worked as a daily wage worker at catering services. Reportedly, he had been sleeping on the footpaths and near shops at the Satyam Junction during the night. The victim developed a friendship with Govind, a rag picker, and consumed alcohol with him every night.

It has been reported that the two men had heated arguments over money and alcohol over the past few days. On Saturday night, Govind, enraged by an argument earlier that evening, attacked Chandrasekhar while sleeping on a footpath near Satyam Junction. The accused bludgeoned the victim’s head with an iron rod, causing the victim to die instantly. The Visakhapatnam Police reached the murder spot at Satyam Junction on Sunday morning and examined the scene.

The cops initiated a search, captured Govind within a short span, and registered a case at the MVP Police Station. Later, the victim’s body was shifted to KGH.

