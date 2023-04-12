Women’s Wing of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in association with Amazon Web Services, MSMEmatters and Aaroh Consulting held a training session, Chai pe Business, to educate micro and small business owners on automation and digitisation at the Visakhapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry on 12 April 2023.

The session aimed to give a clear understanding of how simple and effective digitisation can enhance the working of micro-enterprises and how they can aim towards comfortable and systematic expansion. The topics covered during the session included awareness of MSME schemes, digitization of accounting, HR processes, inventory management, market expansion and exports through digital and online marketing.

With this session, businesses that were not on board with business automation due to a lack of knowledge, lack of access, and training to use the product were able to understand the need and get familiar with the means of using products to digitise their business. Amazon Web Services addressed all these challenges by bringing world-class SAAS (Software as a Service) tools, through the easy-to-use AWS platform and a training program that handheld users through the process of learning, all this at a very low introductory price of Rs 120 per month.

Chief Guest RVS Rudraraju, Founder Director of RHI Magnesita India Ltd, spoke on the opportunities that micro and small businesses have and how organisations like CII and the Women’s Wing of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry bring programs with value to the local businesses for their growth and expansion.

Sanjay Singh, Business Development Lead- Small and Mid-market Segment from Amazon Web Services for India and SAARC, shared the use of the tools for human resource management, inventory control, accounting and a payment gateway. Arundhati Mukherjee, Founder and Director of Aaroh Consulting, spoke on market expansion and export avenues. Jeeja Valsaraj, President, Anila Narla, Hon Secretary and Sandhya Godey, Vice President and Coordinator, ensured the smooth conduct of the training session in Visakhapatnam by Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Women’s Wing.

