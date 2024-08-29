As heavy rains have begun to lash Visakhapatnam, trains plying on the KK line will face repercussions, and services between Dantewada and Kirandul will be suspended. The following train services will be affected due to the heavy rains:

1. Train 08551 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger:

Service will be short-terminated early at Dantewada. The route between Dantewada and Kirandul will be suspended until September 4, 2024.

2. Train 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger:

This train will be short originated from Dantewada instead of Kirandul, with the section between Kirandul and Dantewada canceled until September 5, 2024.

3. Train 18514 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express:

Service will be short-terminated at Dantewada, and service in the section between Dantewada and Kirandul will be canceled until September 4, 2024.

4. Train 18513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express:

This train will short-originate from Dantewada instead of Kirandul, with no service between Kirandul and Dantewada until September 5, 2024.

The Railway Board has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused in terms of the train services affected by heavy rains.

Two heavy-rush trains augmented with coaches

Meanwhile, to meet public demand and ensure a more comfortable journey for passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to add an extra Sleeper Class and 3 AC Economy coaches to several key long-distance trains.

Starting September 3, the Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Hirakud Express (20807) will receive these additional coaches on a permanent basis. Similarly, the Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express (20808) will be enhanced with the same extra coaches from September 7.

Additionally, the Visakhapatnam-Nanded Super Fast Express (20811) will have these extra Sleeper Class and 3 AC Economy coaches added permanently from September 3. In the opposite direction, the Nanded-Visakhapatnam Super Fast Express (20812) will be equipped with additional coaches starting September 4.

Experimental stop for Tirumala Express

The Tirumala Express will continue to have an experimental halt at Nandalur Railway Station for six months. Train 17488 Visakhapatnam-Kadapa Tirumala Express will stop at Nandalur at 06:04 am and depart at 06:05 am. The return service, Train 17487 Kadapa-Visakhapatnam Tirumala Express, will stop at 06:09 pm and leave at 06:10 pm. This schedule will be effective from August 30.

