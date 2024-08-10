The popular 08543/08544 Visakhapatnam to SMVB Bengaluru Superfast Special Express is set to resume operations on 18 August 2024. The train’s operations had been suspended previously, and will now be restored. The train is one of the most popular Superfast Special trains travelling between Vizag and Bengaluru.

As of now, the 08543 Visakhapatnam to SMVB Bengaluru train will start running from 18 August 2024 to 24 November 2024 (every Sunday).

The return train 08544 SMVB to Visakhapatnam will run from 18 August 2024 to 25 November 2024 (every Monday). Bookings for the trains have been opened.

Train no 08543 Vizag to SMVB Bengaluru will halt at several stations including Duvvada, Samalkot Junction, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu Junction, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada Junction, Vijayawada Junction, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur Junction, Renigunta Junction, Katpadi Junction, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram. The train will depart from Visakhapatnam at 3:55 pm (every Sunday), and reach SMVB Bengaluru at 12:30 pm the next day (every Monday).

Meanwhile, the return train 08544 SMV Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam will halt at stations Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Jolarpettai, Katpadi Junction, Renigunta Junction, Gudur Junction, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada Junction, Gudivada Junction, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu Junction, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Junction, and Duvvada. The train will depart from SMVB Bengaluru at 3:50 pm on Mondays and reach Visakhapatnam at 1:30 pm the next day (every Tuesday).

The train consists of 21 coaches, including nine SL coaches, four 3AC coaches, one 2AC coach, five GS coaches, and two SLR coaches.

We encourage passengers from Visakhapatnam to benefit from this newly renewed train service.

Read also- Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Vande Bharat to now run on Sundays

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.