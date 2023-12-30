The Visakhapatnam City Police extend warm wishes for a “Happy New Year” to all city residents and outline a collaborative plan to ensure safe and joyous celebrations. In light of the upcoming New Year festivities, residents are urged to adhere to the following traffic rules. The traffic guidelines, for New Year celebrations, set by Visakhapatnam City Police are as follows:

Flyover Restrictions: For your safety, access to the flyover bridge from Vemana Mandiram to DLO Junction will be restricted from 8:00 PM on 31 December 2023, till 5:00 AM on 01 January 2024.

For your safety, access to the flyover bridge from Vemana Mandiram to DLO Junction will be restricted from 8:00 PM on 31 December 2023, till 5:00 AM on 01 January 2024. Sampath Vinayak Temple: Avoid congestion by following designated single-row parking guidelines on both sides of the temple.

Avoid congestion by following designated single-row parking guidelines on both sides of the temple. BRTS Road Regulation: BRTS Road will operate on the central lane from 8 PM to 5 AM, with emergency vehicles given special access. Please note the middle lane closure Rama Talkies, and the RTC Complex underpass, from 10 PM to 5 AM.

BRTS Road will operate on the central lane from 8 PM to 5 AM, with emergency vehicles given special access. Please note the middle lane closure Rama Talkies, and the RTC Complex underpass, from 10 PM to 5 AM. Beach Parking: Dedicated parking areas are available for beach visitors depending on their arrival direction. Check signage for details.

Dedicated parking areas are available for beach visitors depending on their arrival direction. Check signage for details. Culturally Safe: Event organizers, pubs, hotels and clubs need to celebrate responsibly! Please ensure programs conclude within permitted timings.

Event organizers, pubs, hotels and clubs need to celebrate responsibly! Please ensure programs conclude within permitted timings. Zero Tolerance for Drunk Driving: Special drives with alcohol meters will be in effect from 8:00 PM on 31 December till 5:00 AM on 01 January. Vehicles carrying alcohol will be seized and offenders will face legal action. Remember, strict penalties apply for all traffic violations.

Special drives with alcohol meters will be in effect from 8:00 PM on 31 December till 5:00 AM on 01 January. Vehicles carrying alcohol will be seized and offenders will face legal action. Remember, strict penalties apply for all traffic violations. Safety under Surveillance: Body-worn cameras, video cameras, and even drone technology will be used to ensure safety and discourage public alcohol consumption and drunken driving.

Body-worn cameras, video cameras, and even drone technology will be used to ensure safety and discourage public alcohol consumption and drunken driving. Respectful Revelry: Special squads will address speeding, noise pollution, wrong routes, stunts, and other violations. Vehicles found flouting regulations will be impounded.

Special squads will address speeding, noise pollution, wrong routes, stunts, and other violations. Vehicles found flouting regulations will be impounded. Protecting Our Youth: Criminal action will be taken against individuals who allow minors to drive without licenses.

Criminal action will be taken against individuals who allow minors to drive without licenses. Safety First: Riding motorcycles without helmets and parking vehicles at unauthorized locations will attract legal consequences.

Riding motorcycles without helmets and parking vehicles at unauthorized locations will attract legal consequences. Beach Bliss & Caution: Stringent measures are in place to prevent inconvenience, accidents, and vandalism on Beach Road during the vibrant New Year celebrations.

Stringent measures are in place to prevent inconvenience, accidents, and vandalism on Beach Road during the vibrant New Year celebrations. Respect & Courtesy: Abusive language or behaviour, particularly towards women, will not be tolerated.

Abusive language or behaviour, particularly towards women, will not be tolerated. Firecracker Guidelines: Enjoy responsible and safe use of firecrackers as per regulations.

Enjoy responsible and safe use of firecrackers as per regulations. Sea Bathing Awareness: Cautionary measures will be implemented for those choosing to bathe in the sea at night.

Cautionary measures will be implemented for those choosing to bathe in the sea at night. Drugs are a No-Go: Remember, the use of drugs is strictly prohibited. Both users and facilitators will face legal consequences.

Remember, the use of drugs is strictly prohibited. Both users and facilitators will face legal consequences. Stay Vigilant, Stay Informed: If you witness any suspicious activity, report it immediately to CP Whats App number 9493336633 or the Police Helpline 112.

The Visakhapatnam City Police are committed to making this New Year a time of joy and safety for all residents with the traffic guidelines. We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly, follow traffic rules, and report any suspicious activity.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.