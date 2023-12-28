Dr A Ravi Shankar IPS, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City issues the following guidelines to the management of Hotels, Clubs and Pubs about New Year celebrations on the intervening night of 31-12-2023/01-01-2024.

The management of Hotels, Clubs and Pubs who are going to conduct events/programmes up to midnight should apply to the Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam for a grant of permission otherwise legal action will be taken As per the Andhra Pradesh Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the organizer will ensure that CCTV Cameras with recording facilities is installed at all the entry & exit points of the establishment. CCTV Cameras will also be installed with a recording facility at parking places. The organisers & management should provide adequate security guards for traffic management and security/ access to their establishment Decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures, and words has to be ensured. There should not be any obscenity or nudity in any of the performances. Sound levels are to be maintained at, or less than, 45 decibels The organisers are warned not to allow any firearms at the venue of the event The organisers should ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be granted more than the capacity as this may lead to a law & order problem Special parking arrangements should be made by the organiser and there should not be any obstruction to the free flow of traffic Orderliness should be maintained by the organiser inside the venue No minors should be permitted in programmes organised for couples in Pubs and bars Organisers of programmes are strictly warned that no person should be allowed to use drugs, narcotics and psychotropic substances, and if the management fails to prevent the same it would lead to the culpability of management and action will be taken as per law. Organisers should pay special attention to parking areas & other places where drugs are clandestinely sold. The organisers should appoint an adequate number of security guards to take care of systematic parking inside the premises as well as to regulate traffic in front of the entry and exit gates They should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by the Excise Department It is the responsibility of the Management of Pubs/Bars to make necessary arrangements to provide drivers/cabs to customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations There should not be any display or use of fireworks Instructions of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer should be complied with Liability for any loss, damage, nuisance etc. life and property as a sequel to the functioning of the establishment will rest with the applicant Any foreigner visiting the event should inform to police

THE FOLLOWING ADVISORY IS TO BE DISPLAYED BY MANAGEMENTS OF STAR HOTELS, PUBS, CLUBS BARS AND RESTAURANTS AT THE ENTRANCE AND INSIDE THEIR ESTABLISHMENT

Drunk driving is an offence U/s 185 V. Act.

Permissible alcohol limit is up to and below 30mg/100ml of blood i.e., 30micrograms/100 ml of anything above that, as recorded by a Breath Analyzer is a violation.

If you are found driving the vehicle in a drunken condition a case will be booked against you by the Police

In such case, if any person with a valid Driving License accompanies you, he has to undergo breath test. If found not inebriated, the vehicle will be given to him, otherwise, the vehicle will be shifted to the Police Station for temporary custody

The customer (respondents) will have to come to the Police Station the next working day along with the original Driver’s License and Registration Certificate of the vehicle and take back the vehicle. Whenever police summons, you should attend the court and the police will file a charge sheet against you.

Following Punishment can be awarded: The penalty for drunk driving is Rs. 10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment Driving License will be suspended for 3 months and above or permanently

Minors should not drive the vehicle and owners will be held responsible

Silencers of two-wheelers should not be removed and noise pollution should be avoided

Customers are also informed that driving their vehicles in Over Speed, dangerous driving and racing in public places will also be punishable under sections 183, 184 of M.V.Act. Also, the concept of a “designated driver for a day” who can safely take home co-passengers without himself/herself indulging in drinking beyond the limit is to be explained to the customers as well as displayed at prominent places for their safety.

It is highly advisable to follow these New Year guidelines set by Visakhapatnam City Police.