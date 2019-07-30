Visakhapatnam police to step up vigil at tourist spots in the city

Renowned for alluring natural beauties, Visakhapatnam has long-held its spot as a major tourist hub in the state. Nestled between verdant hills with a charming seafront, the city witnesses numerous tourists flock its shores each year. However, a few objectionable activities across the city, have been raising concerns of late. Keeping this in view, the City Police will be taking measures to tighten the security and step up vigil at the tourist spots in Visakhapatnam.

Intended to create a hassle-free experience for the tourists, the measures are expected to counter certain disruptive activities that have been marring the scene in the city. Among the steps that are likely to be taken, the prominent one is cracking the whip on the individuals who cause nuisance at the beach in an inebriated state. A few youngsters have also been spotted drinking alcohol in groups by the beach, causing inconvenience to the regular visitors.

Reportedly, the police also plan to curb the public display of affection by couples at tourist spots like Thotlakonda, Bavikonda, and other parks where the family footfall usually tends to be high. The couples found guilty of crossing limits will be taken to a police station and counseled in this regard. The officials plan to deploy an SI and three constables at the aforementioned spots, during the weekends, for the same.

Furthermore, the officials are likely to keep a close eye on overspeeding. Speed laser guns are expected to be used by the police along the Visakhapatnam-Bheemili stretch to nab the individuals who break the speed limit.

Additionally, the cops will be working in teams to hold a vigil at various points in the city during the wee hours on weekends. Offering help through ‘Dial 100’ and monitoring the tourist places via CCTVs also form the plan of action.