The South Central Railway authorities announced that the Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada Ratnachal Express will be cancelled between 20 and 24 September 2023. As per the official statement, the temporary cancellation of the train is due to operational works in the Vijayawada Division. The details are as follows.

Train number 12717, Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada Ratnachal Express, will be cancelled between 20 and 24 September 2023. In the return direction, train number 12718 will be cancelled between the abovementioned dates.

Passengers are advised to make note of these changes and plan their travel accordingly.

