Due to safety works in the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway, several Visakhapatnam-bound trains have been temporarily cancelled. While a few stand cancelled, others have been diverted to alternative routes. The details of the cancelled Visakhapatnam-bound trains are as below.

Train number 07466, Rajahmundry-Visakhapatnam passenger special, which runs from Rajahmundry, will be cancelled from 18 to 24 September 2023.

Train number 07467, Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry passenger special, which runs from Visakhapatnam, will be cancelled from 18 to 24 September 2023.

Train number 17239, Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express, which runs from Guntur to Visakhapatnam, will be cancelled from 18 to 24 September 2023.

Train number 17240, Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express, which runs from Visakhapatnam to Guntur, will be cancelled from 19 to 25 September 2023.

Train number 22701, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express, which runs from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, will be cancelled on 18, 19, 20, 22, and 23 September 2023.

Passengers are requested to make note of these changes.

